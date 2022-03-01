All aboard! Heritage steam train offering half-price tickets this weekend

A heritage steam train is set to offer 50pc off tickets this weekend.

Bure Valley Railway, which is Norfolk's longest narrow gauge steam railway, will offer half-price rates on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6.

Welcoming more than 100,000 visitors every year, Bure Valley Railway is a historic attraction which runs between Wroxham and Aylsham.

Headed up by husband and wife team Andrew and Susan Munday, the railway originally opened in 1880 and served passenger traffic until 1952.

This weekend's discount will be an opportunity for people who may never have experienced a steam train ride before and can be started from either Wroxham or Aylsham.

The news follows January's announcement that the Bure Valley Walk, which follows the route of the Bure Valley Railway, will be transformed through £850,000 worth of improvements.

It is hoped the upgrade will bring more visitors to The Broads and showcase the railway heritage of the Bure Valley Railway.

To redeem the offer, book online via the website and enter the discount code: LOCAL50 at checkout.