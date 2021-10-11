News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:49 AM October 11, 2021   
Bryan Adams will perform at the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on his 2022 UK tour. 

Grammy Award-winning artist Bryan Adams has announced a Norfolk date on his summer 2022 UK tour.

The Canadian singer is set to perform at the Blickling Estate, near Aylsham, on Friday, July 8 next year.

It will be the final show on his 12-date So Happy it Hurts tour, named after his 15th album due to be released in March. 

He is considered one of the most iconic rock musicians in the world and has sold more than 65 million albums.

He has had 27 top 40 singles, including number one hits (Everything I Do) I Do it For You, on the soundtrack for 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, and Don't Give Up with Chicane. 

Bryan is making a welcome return to the Blickling Estate as he also performed there in 2006. 

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday, October 15 at aegpresents.co.uk

Music
North Norfolk News

