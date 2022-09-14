Fair to feature rare books and stamps

More than 2,000 rare, valuable and unusual books as well as thousands of stamps will go on sale at an upcoming fair at Blickling.

The National Trust is hosting a harvest book and stamp fair in the loft gallery at Blickling Estate from September 30 to October 2.

Kali Milburn, the site's visitor experience officer, said: "Our team of bookshop volunteers have curated the collection of books available for sale in the fair.

"These include first editions, special editions, and rare books such as a first edition Rewards and Fairies by Rudyard Kipling, and first true edition of Nineteen Eighty Four by George Orwell.

"This is the second book fair we’ve held and we look forward to welcoming collectors and book lovers along to browse the selection."

The books and stamps for sale have been donated to the trust, and proceeds will be invested into the preservation of Blickling Hall and estate.







