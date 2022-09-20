News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New festival promoting eco-friendly life set for Aylsham

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:47 PM September 20, 2022
Patrick Barkham in Foxley Wood, Patrick is the new president of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust

Patrick Barkham, president of the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, in Foxley Wood - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A talk by acclaimed naturalist Patrick Barkham will be among the highlights at a new festival hoping to introduce eco-friendly ways to people in Aylsham.

The town is hosting its first ever 'Green Day' in the Market Place and Town Hall from 10am to 2pm on Sunday, September 25.

Organised by Aylsham Climate Emergency (ACE), the event will be opened by Mr Barkham, president of Norfolk Wildlife Trust and author of books including Badgerlands.

He said: "It's wonderful to see Aylsham thriving as a community and a lovely place to live and taking action to raise awareness of the climate crisis."

A centrepiece of the event will be a 'pledge tree' where people can make their own personal promises about how they intend to reduce, reuse, repair and recycle.

There will also be information on litter-picking projects and a thermal imaging camera which can show householders where heat is escaping from their home.



