Bids roll in for town art group's inaugural auction

Shelia Robinson, left, and Ruth Brumby, from Artspace Cromer, in front of the Art Deco building the group will be using on Cromer's Espalande. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Bid have started rolling in for more than 200 artworks which are going under the hammer in a new gallery's inaugural auction.

The group Artspace Cromer, which has opened Artspace on the Prom on the town's western esplanade, is running the online auction of works donated by artists living in the town and surrounding areas.

Cora Mullenger, one of the artists taking part who was at the gallery's opening event on April 30, called the collection: "An absolutely wonderful eclectic display of local creativity".

She said: "All the hard work, determination and inventiveness of the Cromer Artspace organisation has paid off in this colourful exhibition lit perfectly by the natural north light on the coast. Well done to everyone involved."

Money raised through the auction will go towards Artspace Cromer's project to promote public art in the seaside town.

The exhibition will be open daily from April 30-May 18, 11am to 4pm, and bids can also be placed online at cromer-artspace.uk.







