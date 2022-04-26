'Creative' Cromer works on show at new seaside gallery

Shelia Robinson, left, and Ruth Brumby, from Artspace Cromer, in front of the Art Deco building the group will be using on Cromer's Espalande. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

More than 140 artists have contributed works to the first exhibition at new gallery on Cromer's seafront.

The sow is called It All Starts Here, and the works will be displayed inside an art deco building on the town's western promenade, which has been renamed Artspace on the Prom.

The art will be auctioned from April 30 to raise money for the new gallery, which is being run by the group Cromer Artspace.

Sheila Robinson, trustee, said: "The level of enthusiasm and support we have received from the community and the voluntary sector, throughout the project has been humbling. It shows that Cromer really is a creative place."

Mike Dodd, one of the artists taking part, said: "It is such an interesting and characterful location for a gallery with a superb view straight out to sea."

The exhibition will be open daily from April 30-May 18, 11am to 4pm, and bids can also be placed online at cromer-artspace.uk