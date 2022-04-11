Science and magic collide in show coming to Sheringham

The magical and the scientific collide in a showing coming soon to Sheringham Little Theatre.

Illusionists Danny Hunt and Stephanie Clarke, known as Amethyst, are bringing their Top Secret - The Magic of Science show to Sheringham Little Theatre on May 21.

The couple - who last performed in north Norfolk as part of the 2020 Strictly Christmas show at Cromer Pier - said the theatre would be transformed into a real life science laboratory for the show.

Mr Hunt said: "It’s a colourful show fusing the mystery of magic with wondrous feats of science and it’s filled with mystery, suspense and lots and lots of mess."

The performance starts at 2.30pm, tickets are £12 for adults, £10 for children and £30 for a family ticket, call 01263 822347 or visit sheringhamlittletheatre.com for more.

The couple are also planning to perform at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn on June 26.



