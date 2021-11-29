Opinion
Review: Cromer Pier Christmas Show at the Pavilion Theatre, Cromer
- Credit: Openwide Coastal
It's back! The Cromer Pier Christmas Show has returned to the 'shed on stilts in the North Sea' after last year's Covid-cancellation.
And oh, how brilliant it was to see the spectacle on the Pavilion Theatre stage once again in its all-singing, all-dancing glory.
Show veteran Olly Day returned as compère, delighting the audience with his convivial Norfolk charm and the easy gags of your quirky uncle at a Boxing Day dinner.
With a Cromer Pier career stretching back 35 years, it's clear Olly is at home on this stage - and his magic card tricks, dance and singing throughout the evening showcased his versatility.
Also out to tickle funny bones was 4ft 8in 'pocket rocket' comedienne Jo Little. The proud Yorkshirewoman let loose with a stream of jokes covering everything from turning 40 to high heels.
Jo and Olly had a great rapport, and one of the highlights was a high-pitched 'broadcast' from Lapland, where they reflected on the 'elf an safety' of today's world.
Singer Rob McVeigh belted out festive favourites such as Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Rock and Rolling Christmas. He was joined by pier newcomer, Hayley Moss, who started to make her name on the streets of Norwich as a busker five years ago. Her singing savvy came to the fore with a rousing rendition of Silent Night.
Magician Taylor Morgan and partner Rebecca Foyle added mystery to the show with their segments spanning levitation, cards and fire, and rounding out the cast were the fabulous dancers of the Cromer Pier Show Ensemble.
The ensemble all impressed with their skillful and energic lifts, twirls and choreographed set pieces.
Second half highlights included a stirring A cappella version of the Hallelujah Jeff Buckley made famous, and a Sister Act-inspired rendition of I Will Follow Him.
To finish, Olly acknowledged that the past few years have difficult for all of us, and tipped his hat to two popular pier performers, Paul Eastwood and Phil Butler, both of whom died this year.
But aside from that sad note, this year's performance was the uplifting extravaganza we've come to expect.
This show warms you up more than mulled wine and makes you 'Ho Ho Ho' more than Father Christmas, and I, for one, am thrilled it's back.
Runs until December 30 with shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. See www.cromerpier.co.uk for more or to book.