Laughs to flow at stand-up night at seaside theatre

A trio of comics are set to lay on the laughs at a night of stand-up planned for Sheringham Little Theatre.

Ben Langley is hosting the upcoming Little Theatre Big Laughs Show.

Langley, from Tacolneston in south Norfolk, is renowned for his 2018 performance on Britain’s Got Talent, which has been watched more than 18 million times on YouTube.

Also appearing at the Friday, May 6, show is Danny Posthill, who is well-known on the UK's stand-up circuit and made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. As well as one-liners, Posthill is famous for his skills as an impressionist.

Danny Posthill will also appear on stage in Sheringham. - Credit: PIE Entertainment

The third performer will be John Mann, whose comedy touches on topics including winter sports for pensioners, lavatories and spontaneous acts of retail vandalism.

The show starts at 8pm, tickets are £15 and can be booked online at sheringhamlittletheatre.com or by calling the box office on 01263 822347.