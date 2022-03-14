Classic Ibiza more than doubles donations to EACH for summer return

Classic Ibiza has once again partnered with a major local charity for its return to Blickling Estate - and is more than doubling its contribution to the cause.

With the August 6 show on track to sell-out, it is hoped the evening will again raise considerable funds for partner charity, East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

The partnership will also extend to the Classic Ibiza concert at Burghley House on Saturday, July 30.

People enjoying a 'party space' at Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Revival Productions

EACH helps children, young people and their families living with life-threatening conditions to receive care and support at home, in hospital or at one of three hospices at Milton (Cambridge), The Nook (Norfolk) and The Treehouse (Ipswich).

Tina Burdett, Community Fundraising Manager, said the charity was delighted to be partnering with Classic Ibiza again.

“Put simply, EACH wouldn’t survive without the generosity of the local community we serve," she said.

"This year, we need to raise £5.5m from fundraising and £5.4m from our shops. The more funds we have, the bigger difference we can make to local children and their families.

“We are thrilled to be once again partnering with Classic Ibiza at Blickling Estate in 2022. Their support will help ensure we can continue providing the best care possible for people in the local area.”

Goldierocks thrilling the crowds at Classic Ibiza in 2021. The event is returning to Blickling Estate in 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

There will be various fundraising initiatives taking place on the evening, including a £2.50 donation (increased from £1 in previous years) from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, as well as collection points at all entry and exit gates.

Further funds will be raised at the EACH shop, selling a range of merchandise.

Lisa Ward, promoter of Classic Ibiza, said: “We can’t wait to return to Blickling this summer. This year, we are delighted to more than double our charitable contribution to EACH from the sale of concert programmes, which are always a massive hit with the Classic Ibiza crowd.”

Classic Ibiza starts with a “Chill-Out DJ Set” performed by former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident, Jose Luis.

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and Goldierocks then take to the stage for the “San Miguel Sundowner Set".

Goldierocks then performs her very own “House DJ Set”, before she is re-joined on stage by USO for the “Dance Set” and laser light show.

For tickets and information go to www.classicibiza.co.uk