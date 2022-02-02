Classic Ibiza set to return to Blickling Estate in 2022

The grounds of Blickling Estate are soon to be filled with the sounds of house music with the return of Classic Ibiza on its way.

The annual festival will make its return to the site, near Aylsham, on Saturday, August 6.

Lisa Ward, promoter, said: "We can’t wait to welcome the amazing Blickling Estate crowd back to Classic Ibiza and we’ve got some really exciting plans up our sleeve for this summer’s show.

"One thing that I can share now, which I know our audience will be delighted to hear, is that our party spaces are here to stay."

A social distancing measure, Ms Ward said 'party spaces' was a grid of clearly defined areas and walkways marked onto the ground, with each one able to accommodate up to 15 people.

Concertgoers can choose their space, located in a series of colour-coded areas around the 'dance zone', on arrival.

Action on stage at Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Revival Productions

The on-stage action starts with a 'Chill-Out DJ Set' performed by former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident, Jose Luis.

The Urban Soul Orchestra (USO) and DJ Goldierocks then take to the stage for the 'San Miguel Sundowner Set'.

Goldierocks then performs her very own 'House DJ Set', before she is re-joined on stage by USO for the 'Dance Set' and laser light show.

Ms Ward added: "Classic Ibiza has always been a night of two halves, a bit like partying on the White Isle.

"We know how much our audience love chilling out with their picnics and listening to some laid-back house tunes, before the music goes up a notch when Urban Soul Orchestra take to the stage and everyone heads to the front to dance like they’re in one of Ibiza’s top clubs.

“I can’t believe it took the pandemic for us think of them.

"Not only do they provide everyone with their own party space, but they make it so much easier for people to find their family and friends if they have been off dancing or visiting the bar.”

Tickets for the show are £45 for adults, £20 for children aged five to 17 while those under five go free. Visit classicibiza.co.uk to find out more.