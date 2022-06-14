Excitement builds ahead of Classic Ibiza show

Excitement is building ahead of this year's Classic Ibiza, seven years after the event first came to Blickling Estate.

The outdoor event featuring the Urban Soul Orchestra was first held at the venue in 2016 and has since become the biggest travelling, classical dance party of its kind. This year Classic Ibiza parties will take place at 15 different places across the country.

The idea for the gig came from Lisa Ward from Revival Productions and fellow director Katharine Brindley.

Ms Ward said she was "blown away" by how successful it had become.

She said: "Working with the internationally renowned Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks has been amazing and the show has flourished since the inaugural event at Blickling.

Part of the action at Classic Ibiza. - Credit: Supplied by Classic Ibiza

"Our challenge is to make it better every year, coming up with fresh ideas that have the wow-factor.

"We listen to our audiences, asking them to select their favourite tracks and the laser shows have become increasingly sophisticated.

"Last year’s introduction of a second DJ in Jose Luis, former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident, has also been a phenomenal success and the format of the event works really well, we can’t wait to get the 2022 party started."

This year's concert at Blickling takes place on Saturday, August 6, and tickets are expected to sell out.

Stephen Hussey, the show's conductor, arranger and musical producer, said he had been working with the Urban Soul Orchestra in a London studio, perfecting their performance.

Mr Hussey said: "I’ve got goosebumps just thinking about the awesome tracks we’ve got up our sleeve for this summer. We’re heading into the stratosphere.

"The Urban Soul Orchestra is on top form and we can’t wait to feel the energy of the incredible Blickling audience – performing there is like coming home.”

Tickets for the Blickling show are once again due to sell-out. Car-parking is free, and visitors can bring their own food and drink. Fundraising also takes place for East Anglia's Children’s Hospices, including £2.50 from each programme sold.

Tickets are £45, or £20 for those aged five to 17, and children under five go free.

Visit classicibiza.co.uk for more information.