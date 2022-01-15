News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Things to do

Canada Boys play finally ready after 'heartbreaking' cancellation

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM January 15, 2022
A scene from fEAST Theatre's The Canada Boys. 

A scene from fEAST Theatre's The Canada Boys. - Credit: Supplied by fEAST

The tale of two brothers who are tempted to leave Norwich's mustard trade for an unknown future in Canada is to finally be told on stage. 

fEAST theatre's production of the play The Canada Boys is about to tour venues around Norfolk and Suffolk, more than two years after it was originally scheduled but delayed due to the pandemic. 

Dawn Finnerty, artistic director, said of the delay: "It was heartbreaking. We had a great cast and a wonderful production ready to go on the road and suddenly it was all gone.

"At the time we thought we might be able to tour later that summer but of course that wasn’t to be."

A scene from fEAST Theatre's The Canada Boys. 

A scene from fEAST Theatre's The Canada Boys. - Credit: Supplied by fEAST

The Canada Boys is a 'sad comedy' set in Norwich in 1912 when the mustard firm Colman’s, concerned by rising unemployment in the city, offers its workforce a once-in-a life-time opportunity to start a new life on the other side of the Atlantic.

The British Dominion of Canada is desperate for workers to help farm the vast plains of Ontario and those Norwich men brave enough to sign on would receive a new pair of boots, a travelling suitcase, two complete sets of underwear and a ticket to the New World.

Based on true events, the play by Rob John tells the story of Jack and Eddie Craske, two brothers who had never ventured further west than Wymondham but are tempted to step into the unknown. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
  2. 2 Converted barn to Scandi-style lodge: 5 bungalows for sale in Norfolk
  3. 3 Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
  1. 4 Six places in Norfolk where KFC could open a new restaurant
  2. 5 Search for missing 31-year-old continues after sighting in Cromer
  3. 6 Woman's anger after husband discharged from hospital with Covid
  4. 7 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  5. 8 Flat on north Norfolk's 'Champagne coast' sells for £1 million
  6. 9 Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall enjoys trip to Norfolk coast
  7. 10 'Tourists must contribute' - North Norfolk car park fee increase backed

In April 1912, 18 Colman’s workers actually took up the offer and made that life-changing voyage to Quebec. Will the Craske brothers be among them?

A scene from fEAST Theatre's The Canada Boys. 

A scene from fEAST Theatre's The Canada Boys. - Credit: Supplied by fEAST

The production features Nimmo Twins star Owen Evans, and its run will start at the Wells Maltings on February 3-4.

Other performances will be: St Georges, Great Yarmouth, February 5;  Aylsham Town Hall, February 10-11; Sedgeford Village Hall , February 12; The Seagull, Lowestoft, February 17; The Garage, Norwich, February 18-19; Westacre Theatre, February 20; Beccles Public Hall, February 23; Diss Corn Hall, February 24; Old Buckenham Village Hall; February 25; Southwold Arts Centre, February 26; The Cut, Halesworth, March 4; Sheringham Little Theatre, March 5.


Theatre
Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Tw Lifeboats pub in Sheringham to reopen after a refit. Byline: Sonya Duncan

North Norfolk pub to reopen after nautical makeover

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Flame torch-wielding warriors on the prom at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival finale.Photo: KARE

Updated

What's on in north Norfolk in 2022

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Stalham High Street in 1900. 

Opinion

What's behind the 'northern gateway to the Broads'?

Robert Paul

Logo Icon
Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about missing Mundesley woman, Marcella Lopes.

Norfolk Live News

'Increasing concern' in search for missing north Norfolk woman

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon