Bond-themed night set for 'struggling' north Norfolk venue

Daniel Hickey

Published: 5:11 PM November 5, 2022
Belfry Arts Centre in Overstrand

The Belfry Centre for Music and Arts in Overstrand is hosting on Bond-themed night on November 19 to raise funds

The world’s most famous dry martini drinking secret agent is taking centre stage at a north Norfolk venue this month.

The Bond Ball, a celebration of all things 007, is taking place at the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts in Overstrand on November 19.

London-based singer Ella McCready will perform a selection of songs from the franchise, which celebrates its 60th birthday this year.

The event is another fundraiser for the centre which is still striving to stay on top of its operating costs.

Keith Hobday and Lucy Murphy in the concert hall and gallery at the Belfry Centre in Overstrand.

Keith Hobday and Lucy Murphy in the concert hall and gallery at the Belfry Centre in Overstrand.

Boss Keith Hobday said: “The Belfry Centre continues to face an uphill struggle with its heating and lighting costs. We need to cover our costs and a Bond night is a fun way to achieve that goal.”

Tickets for the evening, on Saturday, November 19, cost £20 and include a glass of bubbly, Bond-themed canapes, casino action and music.

To reserve a seat, call 07763 339052 or email admin@thebelfrycentre.co.uk.

