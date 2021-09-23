Agatha Christie classic coming to seaside stage

Published: 8:37 AM September 23, 2021

Lyndsey King plays Miss Marple in the Mundesley Players production of A Murder Is Announced. - Credit: Mundesley Players

Murder comes to Mundesley in an upcoming play at the village's Coronation Hall.

Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple takes centre stage in the Mundesley Players production of A Murder Is Announced.

Lyndsey King, who plays the sleuth, said: "So many great actors have interpreted this lady that it is a bit daunting for someone like me to take on a part that is so well known.

"I hope I can put my own stamp on her character."

Directed by Cheryl Collings, the action kicks off when an announcement in a local newspaper states that a murder will take place at precisely 6.30pm.

The nosy and slightly interfering Miss Marple thinks she can crack the case before the local police, Inspector Craddock and Sargent Mellors.

The large cast is made up of regulars from the players and a few new editions.

Performances are on October 27-30, tickets are £10 including tea and cake, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk or by calling 03336 663366.