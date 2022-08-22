North Norfolk actress to star in Alan Bennett play

An amateur actress from north Norfolk is preparing for a one-woman show of one of Alan Bennett's classic monologues.

'A Lady of Letters', from the playwright's 1980s Talking Heads television series, is being staged at Sheringham Little Theatre on Friday and Saturday, September 2 and 3, at 7.30pm in the Hub coffee bar.

The play follows Irene Ruddock, a single, middle-aged woman living near Bradford, who writes letters to her MP, the police and other authorities about the social ills she sees around her.

She is played by Southrepps actress Sarah Westlake who has 40 years' experience acting in London and Norfolk, and has previously done another Talking Head, as Doris the widow, in A Cream Cracker Under the Settee.

Ms Westlake said: “Miss Ruddock is a rather bitter, lonely, middle-aged spinster who believes she is doing her public duty. But it turns out she is not the public-spirited guardian of morals she thinks she is.

“At the end she finds redemption in a community she would never have dreamed of belonging to.”

The monologue is a private insight into her mind and thinking, and shows how people are affected by isolation in the community.

Ms Westlake says it is delivered with Alan Bennett’s usual keen observation and wit. The 40-minute monologue is challenging, but she praised director Simon Thompson for helping her find the meaning behind each line.

“It is scary to do a long piece. In one way it is easier than being part of a cast because there are no cues to learn from other actors.

"But, when you are solo, there is no-one to help you out if you get into a muddle.”

Sarah Westlake previously starred as Miss Shepherd in the CSODS production of The Lady in the Van. - Credit: Sue Bignell Photography

Ms Westlake has also been a duty manager at the Little Theatre, but is currently sidelined while awaiting hip operations – and has been glad of the chance to use her acting skills while sitting in an armchair.

She is looking forward to doing A Lady of Letters in the Hub, where the café seating will put her close to her audience, adding: “Although it will be daunting to have the audience so close, it will hopefully be extremely intimate and bring them right into Miss Ruddock’s life.”

The event is a fundraiser for the Little Theatre. Tickets and more details at www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com or the box office on 01263 822347.







