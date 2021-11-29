Young runners impress at regional championships

Young athletes representing the North Norfolk Harriers AC travelled to Cambridge on Saturday to test themselves in the Eastern Counties Cross-Country Championships.

Racing over a undulating grassland course which included a water obstacle made it a true test of cross country running. Happily the young athletes ran their socks off achieving some great results. Milo Debbage, Jonah Life and Toby Neale finishing in 9th 10th and 11th positions were delighted to take the team bronze medal in the Under 13 Boys championship raced over 3km.

It was smiles all round for Rosie Dickety individual silver medallist, Stevie Ashby finishing in 4th place and Ava Mears bringing the team home in 7th position.

The trio competing in the Under 15 Girls 4km race made hay of the apposition comfortably winning team gold.

While this junior club could not enter full teams in all the age groups there were some impressive individual performances.

None better than Hattie Reynolds! Racing over 6km she she stormed to a runaway win in the Under 17 Girls championship race. Grace Buchanan, now an Under 20 competitor, and on this occasion competing under the colours of the City of Norwich AC ran a great race picking up the silver medal after her demanding 6km run.

The diminutive Max Parsley put in a great shift against strong opposition in the Under 15 Boys championship race when finishing in a pleasing 7th place. Despite suffering a painful mid-race stitch Henry Padfield stuck to his guns to cross the line in 15th place.

Eloise Edridge and Olivia Allen put their best feet forward in the Under 13 Girls championship race run over 4km to finish in 7th and 12th places respectively.

Overall, for the Harriers it was a great day at the Office and for sure they can now look forward to further successes as the cross-season progresses.