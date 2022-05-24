Sheringham player part of victorious England squash team

A veteran north Norfolk player was part of a foursome which claimed victory for England in the Masters Home International Squash Tournament.

Martin Pearse, 76 and from Sheringham, won his three games in the contest at Nottingham, contributing to the win over Wales (which came second), Ireland (third) and Northern Ireland (fourth).

Mr Pearse, who is a member of Cromer Squash Club, has played in the tournament in 21 out of the past 23 years, and said he had never been part of a losing team.

He said: "We've always won the competition and we were quite chuffed about winning it this year."

But Mr Pearse said this may have been his final time taking part in the tournament, as the scoring system had been changed from 'hand in, hand out' where points are only awarded to the server, to 'point a rally' where a point is given from each serve.

He said this made for much quicker - and less enjoyable - competitions.