Junior runners turn in top performance at Sportpark

Young runners from the North Norfolk Harriers took part in an event at UEA Sportspark. Pictured are, from left, Abbi McCallum, Hattie Reynolds, Brad Keay and Henry Jonas. Picture: North Norfolk Harriers Archant

Young runners from north Norfolk have taken on the best from across the region at the University of East Anglia’s Sportspark.

A team of 15 runners from the Aylsham High School-based North Norfolk Harriers AC took part in 600m and 800m events.

Among the Harriers’ stand-out runners were Stevie Ashby (U15-girls), Noah Sutton (U15-boys) and Jack Merritt (U13-boys).

Higher-up the age groups, Rudy Haywood (U17-men) turned-in one of the best performances of the night for the Harriers, fighting to a first-place photo-finish and a personal best of 2:06.6 over two laps. Seasoned competitors Innes O’Malley and Henry Jonas (both U17-men) together posted impressive PBs – 2:08.4 and 2:03.0 respectively.

Paul O’Malley, club chairman, said: “It was an evening full of pride for Harriers coaches and parents alike. The young athletes give 100pc in training and to see them develop, and then compete so impressively, is enormously rewarding.”