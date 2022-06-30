News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mum, dad and son line up for same cricket team

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:53 PM June 30, 2022
Lucy Bambridge, Taylor Dimmock and Andrew Dimmock, who play cricket together for Aylsham St Giles. 

Lucy Bambridge, Taylor Dimmock and Andrew Dimmock, who play cricket together for Aylsham St Giles. - Credit: Supplied by the club

A family that plays together, stays together, or so the saying goes.

And now Andrew Dimmock, his partner Lucy Bambridge their and 13-year-old son Taylor are taking it to a whole new level - on the cricket field. 

The trio from Aylsham have started lining up on the same senior men's side for the Aylsham St Giles cricket club.

"The club has a lovely family environment," Ms Bambridge said. "My son has been playing since was seen and now he's playing men's cricket.

"I joined the women's team last year and thought I'd have a go on the men's team - they try to get as many people involved as possible. 

"It's a really nice thing that we can do together. There's a lot of family competition to see who can manage the most runs or the most wickets when we're bowling."

The trio have so far played two games together for St Giles, against South Walsham and Great Ellingham.  


