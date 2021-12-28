Katy has the Midas touch at swimming gala

Ruby Tracey and Katy Coleman of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: Supplied by John Holden

North Norfolk Vikings swimmers Katy Coleman and Ruby Tracey have become the latest to qualify for the county championships when Katy won a hat-trick of gold medals and a silver.

Ruby achieved two bronze medals at the same, final qualifying gala at the UEA just before Christmas.

In the 100m butterfly Katy came back from behind as at the first 25m she was in fourth position. Demonstrating diligence and tenacity she was in first place at the final turn.

However she was pushed all the way over the final 25m by Millie Harris of Wisbech but Katy was not going to relinquish the lead she had fought so hard for, finishing a split second ahead in 1:12.38 to take the gold.

Her second gold came in the 100m freestyle when she ironically defeated a field of 100 with her 1:04.31 and then in the 50m freestyle it was gold again in 29.16. defeating no fewer than 131 swimmers. However, Katy was still not done, because she got a silver in the 50m butterfly with 32.37.

Meanwhile, Ruby was in contention all the way in the100 backstroke. Her nonchalant tumble turns were dexterously timed on either side which made all the difference for her to take the bronze medal in 1:15.84.

Consistency was a key component again In her 100m breaststroke when she did the last three 25m each in 22 seconds on her way to her second bronze medal in 1:26.59

To join the Vikings, e-mail them enquiries@norfolkvikings.co.uk

