News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

Katy has the Midas touch at swimming gala

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:06 AM December 28, 2021
Ruby Tracey and Katy Coleman of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club.

Ruby Tracey and Katy Coleman of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: Supplied by John Holden

North Norfolk Vikings swimmers Katy Coleman and Ruby Tracey have become the latest to qualify for the county championships when Katy won a hat-trick of gold medals and a silver.

Ruby achieved two bronze medals at the same, final qualifying gala at the UEA just before Christmas.

Katy Coleman of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club swimming butterfly.

Katy Coleman of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club swimming butterfly. - Credit: Supplied by John Holden

In the 100m butterfly Katy came back from behind as at the first 25m she was in fourth position. Demonstrating diligence and tenacity  she was in first place at the final turn.

However she was pushed all  the way over the final 25m by Millie Harris of Wisbech but Katy was not going to relinquish the lead she had fought so hard for, finishing a split second ahead in 1:12.38 to take the gold.

Her second gold came in the 100m freestyle when she ironically defeated a field of 100 with her 1:04.31 and then in the 50m freestyle it was gold again in 29.16. defeating no fewer than 131 swimmers. However, Katy was still not done, because she got a silver in the 50m butterfly with 32.37.

Ruby Tracey of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. 

Ruby Tracey of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: Supplied by John Holden

Meanwhile, Ruby was in contention all the way in the100 backstroke. Her nonchalant tumble turns  were dexterously timed on either side which made all the difference for her to take the  bronze medal in 1:15.84.  

Consistency was a key component again In her 100m breaststroke when she did the last three 25m each in 22 seconds on her way to her second bronze medal in 1:26.59  

Most Read

  1. 1 Hopes levelling up fund could bring 'critical' £1.7m roundabout
  2. 2 Could 'feelings' ruling on crabs and lobsters impact a Norfolk tradition?
  3. 3 Plea for people with positive Covid tests to join 'game changer' pill trial
  1. 4 Covid rates in Norfolk hit record high, figures show
  2. 5 How new homes are needed to stop young people leaving north Norfolk
  3. 6 Hitting the road - How three entrepreneurs went mobile during the pandemic
  4. 7 Obituary: Man who sold 'best eggs in Norfolk' dies from cancer aged 58
  5. 8 Viking festival planned for Easter break next year
  6. 9 Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks to go ahead with big changes
  7. 10 Obituary: Former seaside care home manager dubbed a Cromer 'legend'

To join the Vikings, e-mail them enquiries@norfolkvikings.co.uk

Katy Coleman of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club.

Katy Coleman of the North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club. - Credit: Supplied by John Holden


North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The team at the North Norfolk Railway's Weybourne, with the Rhaetia boiler just after its arrival. From left: Ben Sharred,

Steam boiler of 'Swiss Flying Scotsman' to get makeover in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Paul and Yvonne Kirkham, pictured with their family, who have been running K Hardware in Cromer for

'Emotional' final day after 69 years for veteran Cromer shop owners

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Cromer family were delighted at the wreath gifted by a stranger.

Christmas

Family 'really touched' as stranger gifts wreath after theirs was stolen

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The message is: be sensible, but safe for Christmas 2021 in north Norfolk. Clockwise from top left, Richard Grave

Plea for 'safe and sensible' Christmas amid virus fears

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon