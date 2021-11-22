Magnificent double at Cromer Squash Club

Just over 36 years ago Cromer squash player Jeff Morris tragically died on court and the club decided to honour his memory by instigating a tournament for players aged 35 and over which was held for the first time in the autumn of 1985.

Apart from a six-year break around the turn of the century, and last year when Covid was the winner, the tournament has been held every year since and this year was the 36th anniversary of that first tournament.

In the final on November 18, Richard Keeble, who won the prestigious club championship last month, became the fifteenth different player to win the title and only the fifth to complete the championship/Over 35 double in the same year as he beat the 2019 defending champion, Matthew Jordan, 13-10 6-13 13-5 13-7 in a well contested final.

Keeble was playing in the tournament for the first time and he went into the final as a firm favourite to win the title having previously defeated the five times former champion John Baker 3-1 in his semi-final match.

The match was played under the new squash scoring rules of “point a rally” scoring and in a close first game Keeble just edged ahead 13-10 to open up a 1-0 lead.

Jordan fought back well to take the second game 13-6 but Keeble’s greater consistency proved decisive as he took the next two games 13-5 13-7.

Jordan, who himself was club champion in 2018, was gracious in defeat saying: “It was a great match to play in and I think we both played well and gave the large number of spectators a good game to watch. Thanks to all the spectators and to everybody who took part in the tournament”.

Jeff Morris’ son, Jeff, writing on social media, also thanked everyone who took part.

Technical director Barry Starling, who once again was prevented by injury from entering the tournament, said: “Over the years we have witnessed some tremendous finals and although this was decided in four games it was high on quality and provided a terrific advertisement for age related squash”.

Next month the club will be holding its final tournament of the year when those players aged 45 and over will be bidding to win the club veterans’ title.