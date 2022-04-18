Joy as Shannocks celebrate historic promotion after 'amazing' season

Sheringham Football Club - the Shannocks - have been promoted after a strong season. - Credit: Robert Walkley

Sheringham FC went into the last game of the season off the back of an amazing run of 14 wins in their last 15 games, knowing that one more would see them lift the league title.

Playing at home against Leiston Reserves, it was the Shannocks who took the lead after Tim Cary found some space on the left and drilled in a cross to the far post where Charlie Norman was on hand to tap in.

Sheringham Football Club - the Shannocks - have been promoted after a strong season. - Credit: Robert Walkley

The visitors were spurred on by this and tried to make in roads on the Shannocks defence, however the back four were rarely troubled.

Chances fell to Cary and Kieran Money but wayward shooting and the woodwork denied Sheridan a sec OBS goal.

Sheringham Football Club - the Shannocks - have been promoted after a strong season. - Credit: Robert Walkley

The second half started off with Sheringham on the front foot and stamping their authority on the game.

The midfield of Abbott Money and man of the match Seumas Bobby were pulling the strings and, after 60 minutes Kieran Money started off on a mazy run and after dancing through the defence made it 2-0.

The two-goal platform relaxed Sheringham and they started to turn the screw on a young but competitive Leiston team.

Sheringham Football Club - the Shannocks - have been promoted after a strong season. - Credit: Robert Walkley

With 10 minutes to go, Aaron Sanders made it 3-0 when he cut inside from the left and curled a beautiful strike into the corner of the net, which started off the title celebrations.

This historic win means that Sheringham will be playing Step 5 football for the first time in their history, and will enter the FA Cup for the first time since 1961.