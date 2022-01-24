News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

Shannocks bow out of cup after closely-fought game

Logo Icon

Matthew Hagon

Published: 8:50 AM January 24, 2022
Billy Wenn from Sheringham FC after scoring a penalty in their Norfolk Senior Cup match against Harleston Town.

Billy Wenn from Sheringham FC after scoring a penalty in their Norfolk Senior Cup match against Harleston Town. - Credit: Supplied by Matthew Hagon

Sheringham 1-3 Harleston Town: Norfolk Senior Cup third round.

The Shannocks bowed out of the Norfolk Senior Cup to league rivals Harleston Town at the Nest in a fairly evenly matched affair.

Sheringham started on the front foot and had some good early chances, with the impressive Ethan Lane causing the visitors problems. Harleston did have the woodwork to thank for keeping out a long range drive from Harry Robinson.

It was Harleston who made the breakthrough mid way through the first half, when a counter attack down the Shannocks left ended up with Nathan Stone poking home a low cross.

Denham Oliver also came to the Shannocks rescue with a couple of great saves. 

After the break Shannocks started to turn things up a notch and went for the goal to get them back into it. Aaron Sanders hit the cross bar and Bilham in the visitors goal was called into action on a few occasions.

Ten minutes before the end, Sheringham won a penalty when Bilham was adjudged to have kicked out at Graham Hinton and was then given the red card. Billy Wenn then converted the penalty to make the scores level.

Most Read

  1. 1 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
  2. 2 North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area
  3. 3 5 TV shows and films shot in Norfolk getting released in 2022
  1. 4 Security fears raised over Badersfield asylum seeker plan
  2. 5 'A coffee shop was a childhood dream' - Q&A with Mel Benns
  3. 6 Seven of the best locations for a minibreak staycation in Norfolk
  4. 7 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
  5. 8 Bid to open glampsite in north Norfolk meadow
  6. 9 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
  7. 10 Siberian dogs are finding new Norfolk homes thanks to three animal lovers

The ten men of Harleston then rallied and, after a free kick was given away the resulting set piece was curled home by Josh Durham. The game was put beyond doubt when Durham broke free with Sheringham having everyone forward, calmly rounded Oliver and scored.

Tough lessons learned here for the young team, who will now focus on the promotion chase.

The next game is away to UEA, who play at Aldiss Park, Dereham.

Non-League Football
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flintstones in Wiveton

Bid to change use of north Norfolk B&B to residential home

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A man was charged with drink driving after his vehicle crashed into a wall and a tree in Blakeney.

Norfolk Police

Man charged with drink driving after crash into wall

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
There are plans to extend dog bans or lead orders at many north Norfolk parks and other public areas. 

Dog bans could be extended at north Norfolk parks

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
North Walsham is set for the largest growth in the district, with 2,150 homes planned across two sites

Planning and Development

MAPPED: Where thousands of homes could be built in north Norfolk

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon