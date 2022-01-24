Shannocks bow out of cup after closely-fought game

Billy Wenn from Sheringham FC after scoring a penalty in their Norfolk Senior Cup match against Harleston Town. - Credit: Supplied by Matthew Hagon

Sheringham 1-3 Harleston Town: Norfolk Senior Cup third round.

The Shannocks bowed out of the Norfolk Senior Cup to league rivals Harleston Town at the Nest in a fairly evenly matched affair.

Sheringham started on the front foot and had some good early chances, with the impressive Ethan Lane causing the visitors problems. Harleston did have the woodwork to thank for keeping out a long range drive from Harry Robinson.

It was Harleston who made the breakthrough mid way through the first half, when a counter attack down the Shannocks left ended up with Nathan Stone poking home a low cross.

Denham Oliver also came to the Shannocks rescue with a couple of great saves.

After the break Shannocks started to turn things up a notch and went for the goal to get them back into it. Aaron Sanders hit the cross bar and Bilham in the visitors goal was called into action on a few occasions.

Ten minutes before the end, Sheringham won a penalty when Bilham was adjudged to have kicked out at Graham Hinton and was then given the red card. Billy Wenn then converted the penalty to make the scores level.

The ten men of Harleston then rallied and, after a free kick was given away the resulting set piece was curled home by Josh Durham. The game was put beyond doubt when Durham broke free with Sheringham having everyone forward, calmly rounded Oliver and scored.

Tough lessons learned here for the young team, who will now focus on the promotion chase.

The next game is away to UEA, who play at Aldiss Park, Dereham.