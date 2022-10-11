Hard-fought victory has the Shannocks on a roll

Sheringham Football Club made it two wins in as many games with a hard fought victory against Soham.

The match saw a debut for the Shannocks' new signing Jamie Forshaw who joined the club on Friday from Wroxham, who went straight into the starting line up.

The match started at a furious pace and both sides were looking to attack from the first whistle.

Sheringham Football Club's Jamie Smith after scoring in the same against Soham. - Credit: Robert Walkley

Sheringham could and should have taken the early on, but Jamie Smith fired over after an error by home goalkeeper Reynolds.

Denham Oliver then kept Sheringham in the game with a string of fine stops to deny the home team who were by far the better team in the first half.

The second period started with Sheringham quickest out of the blocks and took the lead after 47 minutes through Archie Galley after a neat lay off by Smith.

Five minutes later Smith then doubled the tally when he was found in acres of spaces and coolly finished into the back of the net.

The goals took the sting out of the game and Sheringham remained disciplined with the defence of Haylett, Hinton, Wenn and Cox holding firm.

Sheringham were still creating chances and the lively Forshaw was a constant thorn in the opposition's side.

The third goal came in the 78th minute when a long goal kick from Oliver bounced into Jamie Nelson's path and he unleashed an unstoppable looping half volley to put the game beyond doubt.

A very mature performance from a Sheringham team still adapting to life in the Eastern Counties Premier Division. Man of the Match Jamie Smith.

The next game for Sheringham is at home to Brantham Athletic on October 15, 3pm kick off.