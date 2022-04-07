Bright future for Shannocks as new floodlights arrive

At Sheringham Football Club's grounds under one of the new floodlights are, from left, Paul Middleton, Charles Sanders, Trish McLaren, Sharon Hammond and Clive Hay-Smith of Hollands Sheringham Ltd. - Credit: Supplied by Simon Hall

Whether they win or lose, Sheringham Football Club has a bright future ahead of it.

The club and its fans are celebrating the arrival of a new £30,000 floodlight array.

Paul Middleton, trustee at the Sheringham and District Sports Association and joint manager and coach of the team's Under-18 team, said they were thrilled with the eco-friendly LED equippment.

He said: “The new lights immediately switch on at full power delivering great, energy-efficient lighting for matches and training."

The lights were funded by property firm Hollands Sheringham Ltd (HSL) as part of its ongoing community funding programme.

The firm also supplied the club's original halide lights which Mr Middleton said were becoming "increasingly unreliable and expensive to run especially in these days of high-cost energy".

Sheringham Football Club runs eight sides including youth teams, a veterans’ side and the 1st team, which is known as the Shannocks.

The Shannocks are in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North, and promotion this season would see them in the first-round draw of the FA Cup for the first time in its history.