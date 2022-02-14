Close clash at The Nest ends in draw for Sheringham
Sheringham Football Club 2-2 Downham Town
On Saturday, Sheringham hosted Downham Town at the Nest in a clash between the second and third teams in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North league.
Downham were looking for revenge for the 3-1 defeat the Shannocks inflected on them last month.
The game got off to a fast start and both teams were attempting to get on the front foot early in the game.
Downham were looking dangerous early on with Kutsirayi and Katabana a constant threat on the wings.
Both sides had some chances early on but it was Sheringham that took the lead when Kieran Money found Jamie Smith who held the ball up and flicked it round the corner to Sanders who finished underneath the keeper.
The game carried on at a frantic pace and Downham found the equaliser through Kutsirayi who rounded Oliver after a quick counter attack. The visitors buoyed by the equaliser, kept the pressure on until the half time whistle.
The second half carried on in the same vain with some great football by both teams.
Sherinham took the lead once again through the excellent Jamie Smith when he finished at the far post after great work down the right flank by Haylett and man of the match Charlie Norman.
Downham almost immediately equalised when Kutsirayi broke free of the Sheringham defence and Bird finished at the near post.
There was more drama to come when after a goalmouth scramble at the end of the game, Jamie Smith and George Hutton both saw red cards after a scuffle broke out between the two teams.
This was a fantastic game of football between two teams determined to win, and was a great advert for the division.
Sheringham would like to sincerely thank their supporters for travelling to The Nest once again while their home pitch is out of action.