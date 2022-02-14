News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

Close clash at The Nest ends in draw for Sheringham

Logo Icon

Matt Hagon

Published: 8:04 AM February 14, 2022
Man of the match in Sheringham Football Club's clash against Downham Town was Charlie Norman,

Man of the match in Sheringham Football Club's clash against Downham Town was Charlie Norman, pictured with match sponsor Tony Mattocks from Norfolk's Pie Man. - Credit: Supplied by Matt Hagon

Sheringham Football Club 2-2 Downham Town

On Saturday, Sheringham hosted Downham Town at the Nest in a clash between the second and third teams in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North league.

Downham were looking for revenge for the 3-1 defeat the Shannocks inflected on them last month.

The game got off to a fast start and both teams were attempting to get on the front foot early in the game.

Downham were looking dangerous early on with Kutsirayi and Katabana a constant threat on the wings.

Both sides had some chances early on but it was Sheringham that took the lead when Kieran Money found Jamie Smith who held the ball up and flicked it round the corner to Sanders who finished underneath the keeper.

The game carried on at a frantic pace and Downham found the equaliser through Kutsirayi who rounded Oliver after a quick counter attack. The visitors buoyed by the equaliser, kept the pressure on until the half time whistle.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view
  2. 2 Clifftop road remains closed after appearance of 40ft crack
  3. 3 Priciest streets to buy a home in the NR postcodes revealed
  1. 4 Rare red-breasted goose from Siberia spotted in Norfolk after 34 years
  2. 5 Seven walks to try in Norfolk - with a pub pit-stop
  3. 6 Award-winning seafood restaurant reopens with new look and menu
  4. 7 'We'll start in 2023' says boss behind Norfolk's two major new windfarms
  5. 8 The Norfolk railways that reached the end of the line
  6. 9 'It is on the up' - The seaside shack helping transform town's food scene
  7. 10 Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

The second half carried on in the same vain with some great football by both teams.

Sherinham took the lead once again through the excellent Jamie Smith when he finished at the far post after great work down the right flank by Haylett and man of the match Charlie Norman.

Downham almost immediately equalised when Kutsirayi broke free of the Sheringham defence and Bird finished at the near post.

There was more drama to come when after a goalmouth scramble at the end of the game, Jamie Smith and George Hutton both saw red cards after a scuffle broke out between the two teams.

This was a fantastic game of football between two teams determined to win, and was a great advert for the division.

Sheringham would like to sincerely thank their supporters for travelling to The Nest once again while their home pitch is out of action.


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

The approximate location of a proposed campsite next to Wroxham Barns fun park.

Bid to make fun park campsite in north Norfolk permanent

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
sheringham raid

Norfolk Live News

Three men arrested in six drug raids across Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The A140 between Aylsham and Marsham, which is set to be closed for three nights.

Norfolk Highways

A140 to be closed in north Norfolk town for three nights

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Lynne Burdon v Kirstie Allsopp

Netflix 'not the real problem' for north Norfolk's first-time buyers

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon