Sheringham FC looks forward to first FA Cup since 1961

Sheringham Football Club are preparing for their biggest-ever season after being promoted to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division. - Credit: Robert Walkley

Sheringham Football Club are gearing up for one of their most important seasons in their history.

The Shannocks will compete in the FA Cup for the first time since 1961, following their promotion last season to the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division last season.

The club is offering early bird season tickets for adults at £85 and concessions at £60 until midnight on July 15 - a discount from the full prices of £99 and £70.

Tickets can be bought by filling out an online form at www.sheringhamfootballclub.co.uk.

General admission prices for the season will be £7 for adults, £5 concessions and £1 for under 18s.

And the Shannocks have formed a new partnership with the charity, Offside Trust, for the season. Players will wear warm-up tops with the trust's logo, which will also be on the sleeves of the first team's home kit.

The trust was founded and run by survivors of child sexual abuse in sport.

A club spokesman said: "After being approached by Alan Arber, who works as an ambassador for the organisation, the club were only too happy to work with him and the Offside Trust to promote their fantastic work."

The club spokesman said: "In November 2016, British football was rocked by a series of high-profile revelations regarding child sexual abuse. Several former professional players bravely waived their right to anonymity to speak out about their past abuse.

"A number of those involved, decided to set up the Offside Trust, an organisation committed to supporting survivors and working to make sport safer for children."

Former professional footballer Steve Walters is the trust's director, and its other ambassadors include boxer Callum Hancock, Dion Raitt, former youth team player at Peterborough United and Gary Cliffe, former youth team player at Manchester City.

The Shannocks will play a pre-season game against Gorleston on Friday, July 15, with kick off at 7.30pm.



