Sheringham back on winning form in varsity clash
UEA FC 0-1 Sheringham Football Club
It was a return to league action for Sheringham after last weeks cup exit, when they took on UEA at Aldiss Park, Dereham, in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North. There was a return to the starting line up for top scorer Tim Cary, and a debut for striker Jamie Smith who has recently signed from Great Yarmouth.
After a fast start to the match between two committed sides, the Shannocks took the lead when Billy Wenn released Ryan Haylett on the right flank, and the full back put in a perfect low cross for debutant Smith to glance home.
Haylett and Charlie Norman were continuing to cause UEA problems down the right, and Smith nearly had a second but fired over from a Norman cross.
The second half saw UEA press for the equaliser but were continually thwarted by the Sheringham back line. UEA nearly got the equaliser after 70 mins after a defensive error, but Denham Oliver came to the rescue with a fine save. Sheringham were proving deadly on the counter however, and somehow failed to score after two goal mouth scrambles involving Lane and Norman.
Tim Cary almost got on the scoresheet after great work from Abbott set him up, but his curling effort from 20 yards went just wide.
With the travelling Shannocks faithful in great voice, they held on to the three points after being pushed all the way by UEA until the final whistle. The result puts Sheringham in third place on the same points as Harleston in second.
Both teams have games in hand on leaders Downham, who drew 1-1 with Huntingdon on Saturday.
Sheringham's next game is on February 12 against Downham Town at the Nest.