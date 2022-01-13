News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sheringham FC win first game after long break over festive period

Daniel Hickey

Published: 9:28 AM January 13, 2022
Sheringham FC defeated Needham Market Reserves 2-1 at the Nest in Norwich on January 7.

Sheringham FC came from behind to win their first game after a long break from action due to game postponements over the Christmas and New Year period.

Their tie against Needham Market Reserves, in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League First Division North, was played at the Nest Norwich due to the Shannocks'  home pitch being unavailable.

The game, which took place on January 7, started at a fast pace, with the visitors getting an early hold on the game when they took the lead after 20 minutes with De La Paz breaking free of the Sheringham defence and scoring past Denham Oliver.

Sheringham then came to life and immediately took to the game to Needham, and a few minutes later top scorer Tim Cary broke free and scored a well-placed drive into the bottom corner.

Cary was again on hand to give the Shannocks the lead when he turned in an Ethan Lane cross just before the break.

The second half was a tight affair without many clear cut opportunities for either team.

Sheringham managed to see out the game with an assured performance in the second half to take the points.

Final score: Sheringham FC 2 - Needham Market Reserves 1

The next game is on Saturday (January 15) away to table toppers Downham Market.

Sheringham News

