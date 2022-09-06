Sheringham FC through to next FA Cup round

Sheringham have made it through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup. - Credit: Shirley Whitlow

Sheringham advance into the 2nd Qualifying Round of the FA Cup for the sixth time in their history after a gutsy performance against Lowestoft Town on Saturday (Lowestoft Town 0-1 Sheringham).

They will be on the road again in the next round, when they travel to Southern Premier Division outfit Needham Market on September 17.

Lowestoft Town compete in the league above Sheringham and had a 100pc record going into the game, so Sheringham were massive underdogs for the tie.

On a beautiful sunny day in Suffolk, Sheringham got off to the perfect start when a long clearance from Cox wasn't dealt with by the Lowestoft defence and Jamie Smith punished them by lobbing into an empty net after just 24 seconds.

Sheringham then were put on the back foot by Lowestoft and had Denham Oliver to thank five minutes later when he saved well from Chris Henderson.

Sheringham did have some good spells and Tim Cary's deliveries from set pieces were causing the hosts problems.

They were still made to defend for long periods and Lowestoft were denied once more by Oliver and had the post to thank too for keeping the score 1-0 at the break.

The second half started in the same vein with the hosts enjoying most of the ball but still struggling to break Sheringham down.

The Shannocks were dangerous on the break still with Hagan and Smiths' direct runs keeping Lowestoft honest as they chased an equaliser.

Their efforts were nearly rewarded on 75 minutes when a rasping drive hit the crossbar with Oliver beaten. A combination of wayward shooting and heroic defending made sure the score remained 1-0 to Sheringham.

The heart and commitment from the team was there for all to see and they deserved the victory for the sheer effort and desire to win.

Sheringham's next home game is against Thetford Town on September 10, 3pm kick off.