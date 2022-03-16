News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ding-dong battle sees Sheringham come out on top

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:42 PM March 16, 2022
Sheringham FC

Sheringham FC moved up to second in the First Division North of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League after beating Huntingdon Town 3-2. - Credit: Supplied by Matt Hagon

On Saturday (March 12) Sheringham came out on top in a ding-dong battle at Weybourne Road, where they hadn’t played since October.

From the whistle both teams threw caution to the wind with the visitors taking the lead when their forward unleashed an unstoppable drive past Oliver.

The Shannocks equalised when Ethan Lane crossed to the back post and Charlie Norman scored his first for the club.

Sheringham went in front after 40 minutes when mix-up in the Huntingdon defence saw the ball come to Kieran Hagen who rounded the keeper and slotted home.

In the second half, after Huntingdon equalised, the game seemed destined for a draw, but five minutes before full time the ball dropped to Kieran Devlin whose volley deflected off a defender to loop into the top corner.

The win sees Sheringham go to second in the league, seven points behind Harleston with three games in hand.

Sheringham 3-2 Huntingdon Town

Daniel Hickey
