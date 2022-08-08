Sheringham return to FA Cup after 61 years with victory

After a wait of 61 years, Sheringham FC competed in the FA Cup once again following last season's promotion.

The opponents were March Town United, who had won their first two games in the United Counties League, so would prove to be a tough opponent.

The game started with Sheringham on the front foot immediately, showing intent to gain control of the game and fashioned a few early chances.

Sheringham FC returned to the FA after 61 years, playing March Town United. - Credit: @andythephoto

Jamie Smith saw an effort saved by Johah Gill in the March goal and Jamie Nelson clipped an effort just wide not long after that.

The Shannocks kept up the pressure and denied March any clear opportunities until on the stroke of half time against the run of play, Sam Garner cut inside from the right flank and finished powerfully past Denham Oliver to give March the lead.



Sheringham started the second half in a determined mood after the blow of going a goal down and after 60 seconds of the restart were level.

Jamie Smith and George Diggens combined well and the latter crossed to Jamie Nelson who made no mistake from close range.

After having an effort saved by Gill after 60 minutes, George Diggens gave Sheringham the lead soon afterward when he finished at the second attempt after being beautifully played in by Kieran Money.

March Town then had an effort cleared off the line which seemed to spur them on, and Oliver was later forced into a superb save to deny a Jack Saunders header.

March kept knocking at the door in the last 20 minutes but couldn't find a way through.

There was a worrying moment when Oliver was knocked unconscious following a challenge with Jack Friend.

He came around and was replaced in goal by defender Billy Wenn.

After a few nervy moments the final whistle blew, to confirm our path into the next round.

The win was fully deserved as Sheringham enjoyed the better chances and were able to create opportunities to score almost at will.

The combination of Diggens, Smith and Nelson caused March problems all afternoon and the final scoreline of 2:1 to Sheringham should have been a lot more comfortable.

Denham Oliver was taken to hospital as a precaution after the game following his injury and is now recovering at home. Sheringham would like to thank the March Town physios for their help during the incident.

Sheringham take on Fakenham at Clipbush Park on August 20 in the next round. The next home league game is on August 16 against Norwich United, 7.45pm kick off.