Is this the biggest ever club cricket win?

Aiden Davies is pictured centre after his first ever senior wicket

A north Norfolk cricket club has been scrambling for the record books after a mammoth winning margin.

Sheringham Cricket Club's second team won by a whopping 402 runs on Saturday, July 9.

Dominic Atkinson hit 104 runs and Freddie Smith was agonisingly caught on 99 as The Lobsters racked up 431-4 off 45 overs against Rocklands Cricket Club's seconds.

Rocklands - who fielded a very youthful side with half of the team made up of under 16s - were then bowled out for 29.

After hitting 60 not out with the bat, Sheringham bowler James Platt claimed four wickets for one run off three overs.

Ed Knight also secured his best ever figures of three for 10 and there was a first ever senior wicket for 15-year-old Aiden Davies.

Sheringham's second team captain George Collyer said: "Never in my life have I witnessed what I saw on Saturday.

"In credit to Rocklands they took it well and stayed for a drink in the bar after the game.

"The spirit of cricket was definitely on show and they had a very young team playing."

The wicket at Sheringham Cricket Club's Weybourne Road ground - Credit: Chris Moy

Sheringham Cricket Club president Phil Moy - who has been a long-serving member - said: "I have never seen anything remotely close to that before.

"Our club records definitely won't have anything like that in it.

"I can't say I've ever come across a win as big as this in any kind of local cricket."

The president also praised the young Rocklands side for playing the game in the right spirit and tipped the team to improve with more experience in years to come.

The result leaves Sheringham's second team fourth place in Division Three West of the Norfolk Cricket League.

Sheringham's first team kept their promotion hopes well on track in Division Two of the Norfolk Alliance as they beat Topcroft's first eleven by 60 runs on the same day to move six points clear at the top of the table.

Skipper James Moy returned bowling figures of 4-25 as Topcroft were bowled out for 92 in reply to 152 from the away side.

The weekend also saw the club's newly formed ladies team host Aylsham as Sheringham emerged victorious by 14 runs after scoring 259 with the bat.

