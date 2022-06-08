Sheringham maintain unbeaten start to cricket campaign

Members of Sheringham Cricket Club who have enjoyed a successful start to the 2022 season - Credit: Sheringham CC

Momentum continues to build at a coastal cricket club after a strong start to the season.

Sheringham Cricket Club's first team are top of Division Two of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance having won all six of their opening games following consecutive promotions.

The side preserved their unbeaten run this season with a five run win against Horsford Cricket Club's second team at Weybourne Road during the Jubilee weekend.

Horsford were also unbeaten heading into the top of the table clash, but the Lobsters showed their character to defend 180 without skipper James Moy and opening bowler Chris Moy on the day.

Sheringham Cricket Club - Credit: Contributed

The visitors required 17 runs off the last two overs but James Platt conceded just three runs while also taking a wicket in the penultimate over.

Fellow fast bowler Shane Cox then held his nerve to defend 14 after his first ball of the final over had gone for four runs.

Club chairman Adi Platt said: "It's been an outstanding start to the season so far after promotion last year.

"We are still unbeaten and we have played some really good teams with the toughest test against Horsford.

"I think the players we have got in the first team are capable in this league and if we can keep this squad together then they can do very well in this league."

Sheringham batter Andy Boocock with club chairman Adi Platt after the former scored 158 runs at Overstrand - Credit: Will Moy

The club was able to celebrate the Jubilee weekend victory in style as a social event was held at Weybourne Road on Saturday night with players from both the first and second teams enjoying a barbecue and drinks.

After back-to-back defeats, Sheringham's second team recorded a thumping 187 run win at Overstrand in Division Three West of the Norfolk Cricket League.

Andy Boocock set the tone for the day with a stylish 158 with the bat as Sheringham racked up 344-4 before spin bowler Ani Reddy claimed 5-41 with the ball.

Ani Reddy raises the ball after his five wicket haul as Sheringham's second team leave the field after victory at Overstrand - Credit: Craig Davies

Commenting after the perfect weekend, the chairman said: "It's an excellent place to be.

"Everyone gets on with each other. The new ladies' team has been a fabulous addition to the club this season as well.

"Quite a few of the players have come up through the thriving youth section which shows the kids turning up for sessions that there is an opportunity to play in the future, which is really good."