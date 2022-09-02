Triple promotion success catapults Sheringham into Division One

Sheringham Cricket Club's celebrate winning Division Two of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance at Beccles - Credit: Sheringham Cricket Club

Celebrating success on the field has become familiar at Sheringham Cricket Club in recent years.

The club was able to toast another triumphant season as the first team secured three successive promotions last month by winning Division Two of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance.

Having wrapped up promotion with a 71 run win at home to Garboldisham, the Lobsters clinched the Division Two title at Beccles last Saturday.

A nine wicket win - after bowling out their opponents for 106 - ensured the team skippered by James Moy could unfurl a 'Champions' banner once again.

Sheringham beat Swaffham by 211 runs at Weybourne Road in August - Credit: Richard Farrow

For James, having a group of good players coming together at the right time - who also get on well with each other off the field - has been key.

The captain said: "At the start of the season I thought we could finish somewhere in the top four but it was a bit of an unknown.

"There have been a lot of close games which have gone down to the wire.

"I thought we had a chance as I knew we had a good side but it was by no means a foregone conclusion."

A social evening at Sheringham Cricket Club during the 2022 season - Credit: Sheringham Cricket Club

Two of these hard-fought victories came against fellow promotion contenders Horsford and Great Melton.

Horsford were beaten by five runs at the start of June as the home side defended 180 - sealing the win thanks to a tight last over bowled by Shane Cox.

James recalled: "It was two teams tied first at the time so to come out on top of that gave the players a lot of confidence to think 'We can actually compete at this level against good sides'."

Dano Sheridan hit 80 runs for Sheringham against Swaffham at Weybourne Road - Credit: Richard Farrow

Similarly, Great Melton were edged out by five runs at the start of July as Sheringham once again held their nerve to defend 185.

Such wins were decisive as Sheringham completed a mission which James had set out as an aim during a club meeting on a dark winter's night five years ago when he took over the captaincy.

Getting good value for this £50 banner over the last 3 cricket seasons 🦞🦞🦞 pic.twitter.com/R82GzQf11k — Chris Moy (@cmoy89) August 29, 2022

The club had fallen to Division Four having been in Division One a decade ago and were in need of a reset

James - whose brothers Chris and Will play alongside him - said: "I am delighted we have been promoted three years on the trot.

"Especially for a club I have played for most of my life with friends and my brothers.

Sheringham Cricket Club play homes games at the Weybourne Road recreation ground - Credit: Richard Farrow

"It has been a real team effort. At some point, every single player has been contributing to us winning this season which is invaluable."

Seconds finish on a roll

Sheringham's second team registered eight consecutive victories to finish strongly in Division Three West of the Norfolk Cricket League.

Skippered by George Collyer, the side defeated Aylsham by 51 runs on the final day of the season.

But the Lobsters would finish narrowly behind Aylsham in third place despite the strong finish to the campaign.

Sheringham Cricket Club's second team pose for a photo for the final game of the 2022 season - Credit: Craig Davies

Highlights of the season included beating Denver away by 44 runs with only eight players and a mammoth 402 winning margin against Rocklands in July.

Both Andy Boocock and Ani Reddy averaged over 50 with the bat from 18 and 13 innings respectively.

The former clocked up three 100s and five 50s during a prolific season for the opener.

Sheringham Cricket Club second team captain George Collyer is pictured in the centre with Dayanti Sweelan, left, and Ani Reddy, right - Credit: Craig Davies