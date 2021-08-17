Howzat for progress? Sheringham cricket team secures successive promotions

Published: 8:38 AM August 17, 2021

Sheringham Cricket Club's first team celebrate after wrapping up the league title against Swardeston CEYMS - Credit: Sheringham CC

Sheringham Cricket Club’s first team is toasting consecutive promotions, wrapping up their league title with two games to spare.

The Weybourne Road side defeated Swardeston CEYMS by seven wickets on Saturday to ensure they are champions of Division Three of the Norfolk Cricket Alliance.

It followed the team being on the brink of success the previous week when their game against Cromer was washed out.

Currently unbeaten this campaign, Sheringham have now only lost three games throughout the 2018, 2019 and 2021 league seasons with 2020 proving a hiatus due to Covid.

Sheringham Cricket Club first team. Pictured from left to right at the back are Dan Sheridan, Dexter Smith, Joe Nash, James Platt, David King and Nathan Lomax. From left to right at the front are Chris Moy, Tom Sheridan, James Moy, Matt Hudson and Robin Thaxter - Credit: Robert Walkley

First team captain James Moy said: “We are a really young side with good players. Everyone gets on really well and we are essentially a team of mates.

“We spend a lot of time together outside of matches which makes a big difference in terms of team spirit.”

The skipper picked out two wins over second-place Bungay as memorable moments with one of these coming down to the final over. Another final over victory against Hockwold was also pivotal.

He added: “Everyone in the team helped us win a game at some point.

“We want to keep improving and test ourselves at the highest level to continue moving forward.”

A Sheringham Cricket Club 2021 champions banner designed by Ben Little - Credit: Sheringham CC/Ben Little

Batsman Dexter Smith is currently the highest runscorer in the league, with seven 50s and one 100 at an average of 83.88, while Tom Sheridan is currently the fifth highest in the league with an average of 46.89.

Meanwhile, bowler Shane Cox has the joint highest number of wickets in the division with 26 at an average of eight. James is the fourth highest wicket taker in the league with 23.

Another memorable moment of the campaign was Patrick Sheridan’s blistering 102 not out in eight overs against Bircham in July.

Chairman Adrian Platt said: "The great thing is it is an absolute team effort with excellent batting and bowling throughout.

"There have been a few close games but they have all performed to a high standard and I am incredibly proud of them."

It is the second time in the club’s history that back-to-back promotions have been secured, following on from 2007/08 when the club were promoted from Division Three then Division Two.