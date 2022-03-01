Why 2022 feels so different for cricket club on the rise

After two years of Covid disruption, Sheringham Cricket Club is gearing towards their upcoming campaign with a full pre-season of preparation and high hopes of success.

Back-to-back promotions means the Weybourne Road club’s first team are gearing up for life in Division Two of the Norfolk Alliance in confident mood.

Captain James Moy is targeting a third promotion within the next two years.

“We want to be challenging in the top leagues and I believe we are good enough,” the skipper said.

“We may get halfway through the season and find out we are a mid-table side but promotion is the plan within the next 12 to 24 months.”

Sheringham's recreation ground where the cricket club is based - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Being able to get a regular feel for bat on ball through net sessions at Gresham’s School from the beginning of February until April is a welcome change after two winters of Covid restrictions.

The Lobsters’ skipper believes the return of nets will make “a big difference” ahead of two pre-season friendlies against Bradfield and Gresham’s on Saturday, April 16 and Sunday, April 24 respectively.

With the first league fixture then taking place on Saturday, April 30, the first team has strengthened its top order with the arrival of Billy Yarham from Overstrand.

“We identified that we needed a new batter at the top of the order last year and Billy will fill that gap nicely,” James said.

“He will slot into the top four and can bowl as well so it is a really good signing for us.”

Sheringham Cricket Club's first team celebrate after wrapping up the league title against Swardeston CEYMS - Credit: Sheringham CC

Meanwhile, George Collyer, captain of the club’s second team, is hopeful the upcoming season will be an improvement on last year’s efforts.

The seconds narrowly avoided relegation from Division Three West of the Norfolk Cricket League finishing eighth out of nine teams.

Sheringham Cricket Club's second team - Credit: Contributed

But it is not just a change of league closer to home which will be different for the team in 2022.

“I think this season will be an improvement,” the skipper explained.

“Last year we had Ok numbers but then lost several players due to various circumstances.

"We should be alright this year but we could still do with another batsman or two.

“I am confident we will be a lot better.”

There will be a new face behind the stumps for the seconds with former Cromer pro Alan Lithins joining from Overstrand as wicketkeeper.

Two warm-up games for the seconds are currently scheduled for Sunday, April 17 and Saturday, April 23 ahead of the first league fixture on Saturday, April 30.

Any players looking to join the club can attend outdoor nets at 6pm every Thursday beginning in April at the club’s Weybourne Road ground behind the Reef Leisure Centre in Sheringham.