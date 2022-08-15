Sheringham FC beat the heat (and Newmarket Town) in away game

Sheringham FC's George Diggens, who scored in the game against Newmarket Town. - Credit: Sean Doyle

Off the back of a historic win in the FA Cup last week, Sheringham FC (the Shannocks) went on the road to Newmarket Town on a scorching hot day and came 0-2 win.

In a fairly even first half, both teams were showing real attacking intent in the testing conditions.

Jamie Smith went close on a few occasions and Kieran Hagan's direct running was causing the Newmarket defences a lot of problems.

The Newmarket midfield were creating opportunities for themselves too, with striker Lewis Whitehead a constant threat for the hosts.

The second half started with Sheringham on the backfoot and Pauling was forced into an excellent stop to deny Whitehead.

Sheringham made a few tactical changes and almost immediately were in front, when George Diggens latched onto a long goal kick from Pauling to lob the onrushing keeper.

Two minutes later the Shannocks doubled their lead, when Kieran Hagan went on another mazy run and fed Diggens who finished well for his second of the afternoon.

Newmarket were shell shocked by the two quick goals but quickly regained their composure to try to get into the game, but found the Sheringham defence too stubborn to break down.

Credit must go to both sets of players for their efforts in 35 degree heat, and on a 3G pitch. The match officials deserve credit too for managing the conditions with regular breaks for the players.







