Success for swim coach Sam after competition break

Published: 3:34 PM September 29, 2021

A swimming coach has made a successful plunge back into the pool for his first race day in more than two years.

Sam Watts, lead coach of North Norfolk Vikings Swimming Club, headed to Glasgow for the Scottish National Short Course Masters and Senior Age Group Championship.

Watts swam three events in the 35-39 masters age group, winning the 200m freestyle with a time of 2:12:72 - a full two seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Watts was also runner-up in the 400m freestyle with a time of 4:50:73, which he described as a "tough race".

He said: "I had done the 100m only 20 minutes before this race and its never easy to use two different energy systems in two very different races."

Watts said he was hoping to break the one-minute barrier in his next 100m.

Vikings has an active masters section, to find out more e-mail the club at enquiries@norfolkvikings.co.uk.