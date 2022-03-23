Walsh looking to bring world title back to north Norfolk

Cromer boxer Ryan Walsh aims to join the sport's elite this weekend when he fights for a world title for the first time in his career.

The 35-year-old challenges Maxi Hughes for the Yorkshireman’s IBO world lightweight title.

The Farmy Army of fans who have followed the boxing careers of Ryan, twin brother Liam and older brother Michael all over the country, and beyond at times, will make their presence known among Hughes’ hometown fans at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Liam already has a victory over Hughes on his record – in November 2019 – but the 32-year-old's career has taken an upward turn since.

The respect between the two camps is refreshingly strong – as is the desire.

“I have more respect for how rounded he has become,” said Ryan. “I don’t think Maxi does anything great, but he doesn’t do anything bad.”

Hughes said: “I think I am much more rounded, mature better in every sense, physically and mentally better in every department now than what I was then. I have got a lot of respect for Ryan and what he has achieved. He is a good solid all round fighter. I am not taking him lightly at all. He’s the one who is standing in the way of me securing these big fights.”

Trainer Graham Everett has worked with the Walsh brothers throughout their careers and believes it is now time for them to add a world title belt to their collection.

“Maxi’s had some really good wins since losing to Liam and the last fight he had for the world title he absolutely out-boxed his opponent. He was superb, he boxed really well,” said Everett.

“Outside of the ring we are all friends, but he is standing in the way of Ryan’s future, Ryan’s boxing future, all of our futures in the big time. This is a great opportunity and we have put everything into this, we have worked really, really hard and I genuinely believe Ryan will win this fight.

“He is in a good place, in superb mental and physical shape. He is good, he is ready to go.”