Champion squash player steps in for Cromer's summer league side

After Cromer Squash Club players narrowly lost their first Norfolk SRA Summer League Division One fixture of 2022, technical director, Barry Starling said he was hoping a new, exciting, face would join the team.

The 'face' that joined was certainly exciting, but not so new - Norfolk champion Richard Millman, who won the prestigious county title eight times between 1984 and 1992.

Mr Millman was available to fill the first string slot for Cromer's match away to Broadland II.

With former club champion Matthew Jordan not available this was the one change to the team but it did enable the three other players, Martin Guppy, Henry Geaves and Alex Oliver all to drop down one position in the playing order and as a result they comfortably beat a below strength Broadland team 16-1.

Not surprisingly Millman, who is now living in Cromer for six months of the year, was far too strong and won his match in straight games as did both Guppy and Geaves while Oliver dropped the first game of his fourth string match but went on to take the next three games and win 3-1.

Afterwards, Starling said: "It is always good to get a 16-point maximum under our belts. The difficulty with summer league matches is you never really know the strength of the opposition and in hindsight our team was probably a little bit too strong for our opponents.

"Millman is now in his 60s but he is still different class and our team can learn a lot by just watching him play".

Results: Richard Millman beat Hannah Jones 13-5 13-7 13-2; Martin Guppy beat Katie Lawrence 13-5 13-4 13-9; Henry Geaves beat Richard Barnes 14-12 13-6 13-0; Alex Oliver beat Elliot Shilling 10-13 13-8 13-10 13-9.