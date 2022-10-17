News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Raiders rugby team move to top spot in seconds league

Tony Marcantonio

Published: 2:26 PM October 17, 2022
North Walsham Rugby Club's second team, the Raiders,

North Walsham Rugby Football Club's second string team, the Raiders, played some outstanding rugby to defeat bottom side Ipswich Seconds, 105 points to nil. The win saw the Raiders move to the top slot in the table over Wisbech.

By the half-time break they had established a 50 point lead and maintained the pressure until the end.

Twelve different players shared the 17 tries with wing Shaun Blyth
claiming a hat trick and Ross Magnus added 10 conversions.

North Walsham's third team, the Warriors, were handed a walk over as Watton were unable to raise a side, but having been awarded the five points moved to the top of the table. Next week the Raiders travel to play Fakenham.

