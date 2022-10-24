North Walsham fall to Tonbridge in rugby away game

A scene from the North Walsham Vikings Rugby Club's away game at the home of the Tonbridge Juddians in Kent. - Credit: Ian Carter

It was a difficult weekend for North Walsham Vikings Rugby Club, whose 14-man squad was defeated 45-7 by the Tonbridge Juddians (TJ) at their Kent home.

The match started badly for the Vikings. Two minutes into the game Will Hodgson was given a red card for a tip tackle which was felt to be a harsh sanction by many in the crowd.

The loss of a player put the Vikings under pressure for the rest of the match but the seven man scrum stood up well.

The TJ scrum conceded several penalties for collapsing or popping up. The defence also functioned well, though lack of numbers was telling.

TJ ran the red card penalty, driving forwards for a converted try in the 3rd minute.

This was followed 4 minutes later by another TJ try 12-0. Then followed a period of good attack and defence by both sides.

This ended in the 30th minute when an excellent TJ move, running and offloading dynamically ended with a converted try 19-0.

The final 10 minutes of the half saw TJ penalised a couple of more times in the scrum before ending 19-0.

The second half started with the Vikings being pressured heavily on their own line. This culminated in another TJ converted try 26-0. Soon after the Vikings took a good, crisp, lineout on the TJ 22. The ball moved quickly and cleanly to the Vikings left then back to midfield, George Loose breaking clear for a try converted by Matt Hodgson 26-7.

Three more TJ tries followed to make it 45-7. A long kick and chase was touched down for a converted try, a long crossfield kick was juggled and caught on the TJ left for an unconverted try, and finally a TJ breakaway was scored, converted, near the posts.

As the clock wound down the TJ front row was given a yellow card for persistently offending in the scrum. Then a TJ high tackle received a yellow card.

Thus the game ended 45-7 to TJ. A valiant struggle by the Vikings.

After the game Vikings coach Ryan Oakes said: “It was an uphill struggle after losing a player but we should be proud of the solid performance of the seven-man pack. They showed the strong heart of our side in adversity.”