Harriers' quartet make their mark at national contest

Runners for the North Norfolk Harriers, from left, Rosie Dickety, Grace Buchanan, Henry Jonas and Hattie Reynolds. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

A three-day trip to Sportscity Manchester for the English Schools Track and Field Championships has paid off for North Norfolk Harriers endurance squad runners Rosie Dickety, Hattie Reynolds, Grace Buchanan and Henry Jonas.

With athletes from 46 counties competing competition as expected was out of the top drawer.

It was junior girl Rosie Dickety's first appearance at the championship. Not to be overawed, she produced the best run of her short career in her heat of the 1500m.

While on this occasion not making the final when finishing seventh in a race of 13 competitors, she clocked an impressive 4min 44.25secs - a six second improvement over her previous best time.

Next to toe the line on the first day of the championships was senior boy Henry Jonas.

With the first four to qualify for the following day’s final of the 1500m Henry’s third place finish in a time of 3min 56.45 his final spot was secured.

Next day’s final was a tactical affair with a slow first lap, followed by faster pace culminating with a final lap burn up.

Post-race, Henry expressed his disappointment at being out gunned finishing lower down the field than hoped for in a time of 3min 58.30secs.

As a first year senior boy he will have another opportunity next year to make amends for his disappointment

Hattie Reynolds and Grace Buchanan lined up with 22 athletes in the final of Senior Girls 3000m.

In the heat of the day it was a hotly contested race over the seven and half laps with the pace gaining momentum over the final three laps. Hattie dug deep to clock a fast 9min 53.8secs to finish midfield.

Grace, finishing a little further back, managed to post a new personal best of 10min 10.76secs. Hattie will have another opportunity to make her mark next year while Grace will be moving on to study at university.

With the very best of England’s young athletic talent participating in the championships, the club’s quartet can be justifiably proud of their achievements over a pressure filled weekend.