Harriers shine at county track and field championships

Rosie Dickety (in vest 340) was among the North Norfolk Harriers who had a cracking weekend at the Norfolk Track and Field Championships at the UEA Sportspark. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

North Norfolk Harriers impressed over the weekend at the Norfolk Track and Field Championships at the UEA Sportspark.

Henry Jonas continues to display outstanding form when producing two gold medal performances winning both the Under 20 800m and 1500m titles posting 1min 55.3secs and 3min 59.9secs respectively, both personal best times.

Under 20 Lady Georgia Pegg was another double gold medal winner, taking the 800m in 2min 24.3 followed by the 1500m when clocking 4min 59.2secs.

Having taken silver in the Under 15 Girls 800m on Saturday when clocking a personal best 2min 20.1secs, Rosie Dickety was determined to go one better in Sunday’s 1500m title race, and did so with aplomb.

Her never-say die-attitude saw her cross the line in a winning 4min 50.1secs a massive personal best by 14 seconds.

Hattie Reynolds yet to find her best form on the track took gold in Saturday’s Under 20 5000m timed at 17min 30secs followed by silver in Sunday’s 3000m championship race.

New kid on the block Miriam Goode displayed promising form in the Under 13 Girls 800m when taking silver in 2min 39.9secs.

Under 20 Grace Buchanan displayed one of the biggest smile of the weekend after clocking 10min 51.1secs in the 3000 metres a time which should gain her a place in the Norfolk team to compete in the English Schools T&F Championships scheduled to take place in July.







