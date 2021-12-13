Hattie excels in cross-country championships

North Norfolk Harriers Under 17 Hattie Reynolds (white top) beat a field of more than 300 in the 5km race at the Southern Inter Counties Cross-Country Championships. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

Last Saturday it was a very early start for the Norfolk teams travelling to Croydon to take part in the Southern Inter Counties Cross-Country Championships the first major cross country event of the winter season.

The venue Lloyd Park provided a course which was a true test for the athletes.

However, Under 17 competitor Hattie Reynolds racing over 5km made light of the course and opposition proving her disciplined approach to her training is paying dividends.

North Norfolk Harriers Under 17 Hattie Reynolds beat a field of more than 300 in the 5km race at the Southern Inter Counties Cross-Country Championships. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

At the front from the gun she maintained a pace which left her with only one competitor for company.

500m from the finish Hattie made her break crossing the line a comfortable and delighted winner.

Victory over a field of nearly 300 competitors is a notable achievement for Hattie which should lay the foundation for a successful season over the country.

For many of the young Harriers competing in such a prestigious event was a new experience.

Happily they acquitted themselves very well and hopefully will look forward to future competitions.

None more so than Henry Jonas who battled his way to a 13th place finish in the Under 17 Boys 5km race, the first Norfolk finisher.

Henry Jonas, left, was the first finnisher from Norfolk in the Under 17 Boys 5km at the Southern Inter Counties Cross-Country Championships. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

Rosie Dickety managed a mid thirties finish in the Under 15 Girls one lap 4km race being second scorer for Norfolk.

The next event of the club’s cross country calendar is the County Championships being staged on the January 9 in Earlham Park Norwich. For sure there will be a mass turnout from the Harriers hoping to win a hat full of medals.