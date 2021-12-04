News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > Sport

Young runners to represent at inter-county level

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:18 PM December 4, 2021
Hattie Reynolds (Under17) together with Grace Buchanan (U20) displaying trophies previously won at t

Hattie Reynolds (Under17) together with Grace Buchanan (U20) displaying trophies previously won at the Eastern Counties XC Champs held in Cambridge. Both will be representing Norfolk at Croydon on the 11th December - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

Following on from their recent successes at the the Eastern Counties Cross-Country Championships thirteen North Norfolk Harriers have been selected to compete for Norfolk in the Southern Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships being staged in Lloyd Park, Croydon on Saturday 11th December.

It will mean a very early start from Holt for Under 13 Girl Eloise Edridge, Under 13 Boy Milo Debbage, Under 15 Girls Stevie Ashby, Rosie Dickety, Evie Hood, Esme Jonas, Under 15 Boy Max Parsley, Under 17 Girls Abbi McCallum, Hattie Reynolds Under 17 Boys Innes O’Malley Henry Jonas and Under 20 Lady Grace Buchanan.

All will be lining up to compete in races covering distances from 3km to 6km over the parkland course which, for sure will prove to be extremely testing.

It must be said, for the Harriers to have 13 athletes gaining county honours is a testament to the hard work they have put into their regular training sessions carried out each week.

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The exterior of Meadow House, Mundesley

See inside this 17th century house with a hot tub and direct beach access

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
People in Sheringham

Your say: Should we close carparks at north Norfolk beauty spots?

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
People queue for coronavirus testing

Norfolk Live News

Case of Omicron Covid variant confirmed in north Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Another teenager has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after wing mirrors were knocked o

Car and front doors opened overnight - but nothing stolen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon