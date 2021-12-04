Young runners to represent at inter-county level

Hattie Reynolds (Under17) together with Grace Buchanan (U20) displaying trophies previously won at the Eastern Counties XC Champs held in Cambridge. Both will be representing Norfolk at Croydon on the 11th December - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

Following on from their recent successes at the the Eastern Counties Cross-Country Championships thirteen North Norfolk Harriers have been selected to compete for Norfolk in the Southern Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships being staged in Lloyd Park, Croydon on Saturday 11th December.

It will mean a very early start from Holt for Under 13 Girl Eloise Edridge, Under 13 Boy Milo Debbage, Under 15 Girls Stevie Ashby, Rosie Dickety, Evie Hood, Esme Jonas, Under 15 Boy Max Parsley, Under 17 Girls Abbi McCallum, Hattie Reynolds Under 17 Boys Innes O’Malley Henry Jonas and Under 20 Lady Grace Buchanan.

All will be lining up to compete in races covering distances from 3km to 6km over the parkland course which, for sure will prove to be extremely testing.

It must be said, for the Harriers to have 13 athletes gaining county honours is a testament to the hard work they have put into their regular training sessions carried out each week.