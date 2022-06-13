A golden harvest for the Harriers at county schools championships

Rosie Dickety (in vest 340) was among the North Norfolk Harriers who had a cracking weekend at the Norfolk Track and Field Championships at the UEA Sportspark. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

At the weekend North Norfolk Harriers running club members represented their schools in the very competitive Norfolk Schools Track and Field Championships held at the UEA Sportspark and came away with hat full of medals, seven of which were gold.

Leading the charge was Senior Boy Henry Jonas who doubled in the 800m and 1500m comfortably winning both in 1min 55.9secs and 4min 11.9secs respectively.

Younger sister Esme Jonas not to be outdone took gold in the Intermediate Girls 800m when posting a time 2min 28.5secs and followed home by Evie Hood third and Stevie Ashby in 4th place. Georgia Pegg in the Intermediate Girls 1500m cruised to gold in 4min 55.0secs while Esme Jonas doubled up in the same event to cross the line in third place.

Junior girl Rosie Dickety racing over 800m continues to make her presence felt at County level when powering her way to a runaway win in 2min 19.9secs. The improving Ava Mears dug deep to cross in the line in forth position. Eloise Edridge ran gamely for sixth place in the 1500m.

Jedd Atkinson, Junior Boy clocked up a gold medal performance in the 1500m when posting a time 4min 41.2secs. Max Parsley putting his County cricket duties to one side came home in fourth place.

In the final endurance race of the day the Senior Girls 1500m Hattie Reynolds teamed up with club mates Grace Buchanan and Martha Shawyer to fill the gold and silver and bronze medal positions. Hattie winning time was 4min 43.7secs with Grace on close attendance.