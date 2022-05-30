Harriers impress in first league fixture

Rosie Dickety on her way to victory in the Under 15 Girls "A" 800m race. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

The phrase: From little acorns great oak trees grow, could not be more apt for the North Norfolk Harriers.

On Sunday a squad of nine runners from the club took a major step forward when competing for the first time - in the East Anglian League fixture staged in Peterborough.

Rosie Dickety in the Under 15 Girls “A” 800m lead from gun to tape when recording a fast 2min19.9. Ava Mears was a delighted winner of the “B” 800m when posting a time of 2min 36.0.

Ava Mears battling to her win the "B" Under 15 Girls "B"800m. - Credit: Supplied by Tim Ash

Under 20 athlete Hattie Reynolds ploughed a lonely furrow in the “A” 1500m to add to her list of summer track wins. Her winning time 4min 40.2 proved to be a new personal best albeit by a small margin.

Henry Jonas doubled up to comfortable win the Under 20 Men’s 800m and 1500m clocking 1min 58.2 and 4min 11.6 respectively.

Brad Keay in the “B” 800mm came home in a winning 2min 02.1. Georgia Pegg was another to post another gun to tape win in the Under 17 Girls 800m when clocking 2min 25.4.

Under 15 Boy Milo Debbage, Under 15 Girls Eloise Edridge and Olivia Allen plus Under 17 Girl Evie Hood while not scoring points, as always gave of their best and for sure will move forward as the summer track season progresses.



